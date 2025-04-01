Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,518,000 after acquiring an additional 652,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after purchasing an additional 549,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,186,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,445,000 after purchasing an additional 495,103 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 807,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 448,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,663,000 after buying an additional 267,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.95.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

