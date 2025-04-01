Stifel Canada Reduces Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 410,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 116,732 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 226,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 170,257 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 792.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,323,605 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,952 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,659 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 117,275 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,414.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 83,036 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

