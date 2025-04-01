Stifel Canada Reduces Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBM. TD Securities lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.15.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$10.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.95. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$155,508.00. Also, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,068.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $127,418. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

