Stifel Canada Weighs in on Lundin Mining Q1 Earnings

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti expects that the mining company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LUN. Scotiabank downgraded Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$16.60 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.15.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$11.66 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$10.92 and a 1-year high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

