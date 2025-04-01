StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CANF

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.71% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.