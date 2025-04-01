StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.71% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
