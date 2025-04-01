StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.55 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.55 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chimerix

Chimerix Stock Performance

CMRX stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $798.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Chimerix news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $33,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,405.56. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,760 shares of company stock worth $91,175. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.