StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $13.50 on Monday. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $73.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

