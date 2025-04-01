StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $64.67 on Monday. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $70.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.04%.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 821.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.