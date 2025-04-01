StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $64.67 on Monday. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $70.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.04%.
Heartland Financial USA Company Profile
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
