StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MediciNova in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on MNOV

MediciNova Price Performance

MediciNova stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.73. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47,201 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MediciNova by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.