Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Stratus Properties stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 0.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 124.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

