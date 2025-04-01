Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of Stratus Properties stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 0.54%.
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
