Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Stride worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Stride by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stride by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Trading Up 0.1 %

LRN opened at $126.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.16. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

