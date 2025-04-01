Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 16,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Teleflex by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFX opened at $138.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.25. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.55 and a 12 month high of $249.91.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

