Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts LVLU Q1 Earnings

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report issued on Friday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc engages in providing an online website for clothing. It offers retailing of women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

