Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts LVLU Q1 Earnings

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report issued on Friday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance
Shares of LVLU stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc engages in providing an online website for clothing. It offers retailing of women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.