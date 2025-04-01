Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Dollar Tree Q1 Earnings

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report issued on Thursday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $75.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.32. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

