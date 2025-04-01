TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF) Stock Price Down 63.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of TeraGo Inc. (OTC:TRAGF – Get Free Report) fell 63.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

TeraGo Stock Down 63.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

TeraGo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.