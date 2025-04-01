Top Automotive Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 29th

Get alerts:

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Costco Wholesale, Micron Technology, Bank of America, and QUALCOMM are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the automotive industry, such as vehicle manufacturers, parts suppliers, and related technology providers. These stocks represent a stake in firms that design, produce, and distribute automobiles, and their performance is often influenced by factors like consumer demand, economic conditions, and technological advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $9.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,100,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,218,015. The stock has a market cap of $847.71 billion, a PE ratio of 129.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.33 and its 200-day moving average is $321.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.67. 229,047,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,707,778. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.34. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.82. 16,312,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,291,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $860.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $125.78 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $9.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $929.66. 2,099,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,143. The firm has a market cap of $412.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $988.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $946.18. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $697.27 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,071,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,873,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.37. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $83.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Bank of America stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.24. 34,246,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,258,257. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $313.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $48.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,915,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,605,322. The company has a market capitalization of $168.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.82. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $149.43 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

See Also