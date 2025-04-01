Top Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Today – March 29th

Get alerts:

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares in large, well-established companies with a track record of solid earnings, resilience, and dependable dividend payments. They are generally considered safer investments during market fluctuations due to their consistent performance and leading market positions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of Karman stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,090. Karman has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $38.58.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,380. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $48.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,450. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.01. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.02.

