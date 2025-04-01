TSE:CNQ FY2025 EPS Estimate Boosted by Zacks Research

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.28. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Gerdes Energy Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.53.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

TSE CNQ opened at C$44.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$37.11 and a one year high of C$56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.24.

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.75, for a total value of C$447,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.89, for a total value of C$193,005.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,684 shares of company stock worth $6,940,170. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.