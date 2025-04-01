UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Position Decreased by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in UDR by 5,335.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 688.00%.

Insider Activity at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UDR. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

