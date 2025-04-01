Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,666,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.62% of Arcosa worth $548,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.75 and a 1 year high of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

