Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 153,070 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,184,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Dutch Bros worth $533,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 182.11, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $58,728,979.23. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,674,752.68. This trade represents a 20.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $22,674,385.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. This represents a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Barclays upgraded Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dutch Bros

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.