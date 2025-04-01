Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,958,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Knife River worth $605,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Knife River during the fourth quarter worth $1,146,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Knife River by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Knife River by 1,200.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 887,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,224,000 after purchasing an additional 819,439 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNF. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Knife River has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

KNF opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.05. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $66.13 and a twelve month high of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

