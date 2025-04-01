Vanguard Group Inc. Has $541.25 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,868,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.45% of Antero Midstream worth $541,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 5,787.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.33.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

