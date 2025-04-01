Vanguard Group Inc. Has $587.05 Million Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,859,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.15% of Insight Enterprises worth $587,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.56 and a 1 year high of $228.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.15.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

