Vanguard Group Inc. Has $588.36 Million Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,140,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Post worth $588,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Post by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Post by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 2.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

POST stock opened at $116.35 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.62 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.72.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on POST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $1,755,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,835. This represents a 43.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $229,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,631.19. The trade was a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

