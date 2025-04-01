Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,087,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.06% of Roivant Sciences worth $521,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $46,333,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 19.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 459,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 75,609 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 26.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 112,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $2,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 2.8 %

ROIV opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

Insider Activity

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 119.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $1,128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 732,294 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,276.32. This represents a 12.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 16,845,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $336,900,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,650,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,006,820. This trade represents a 21.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,395,541 shares of company stock valued at $15,028,538. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROIV

About Roivant Sciences

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.