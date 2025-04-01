Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $14.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,795,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,158,006. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 149,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 44,804 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Viasat has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

