Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $14.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.57.
Several research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 149,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 44,804 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Viasat has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
