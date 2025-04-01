Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Virbac SA (OTC:VRBCF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $324.00 and last traded at $324.00. 7 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 69 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.55.

Virbac Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.89.

About Virbac

Virbac SA manufactures and sells a range of products and services for companion animals and farm animals in France, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, Pacific, and Africa and the Middle East. The company offers a range of vaccines, dental hygiene, reproduction, dermatology, parasiticides, diagnostic, antibiotics, and aquaculture products; and veterinary medicines for anesthesia, geriatrics, behavior, and injectable micronutrients, as well as petfood and electronic identification.

