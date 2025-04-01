Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Shares Down 9.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Free Report) traded down 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 130,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 141,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 9.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

