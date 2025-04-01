Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) Head to Head Review

ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ – Get Free Report) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ACI Global and Viridian Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Global 0 0 0 0 0.00 Viridian Therapeutics 0 3 9 0 2.75

Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $35.70, suggesting a potential upside of 164.84%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than ACI Global.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viridian Therapeutics $302,000.00 3,637.15 -$237.73 million ($3.77) -3.58

This table compares ACI Global and Viridian Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ACI Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viridian Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

ACI Global has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Global and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Global N/A N/A N/A Viridian Therapeutics -85,127.16% -70.12% -41.49%

About ACI Global

ACI Global Corporation, a development stage company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of proprietary technology for the production of synthetic rubber powder and thermoplastic elastomers under Micropowder trade name in the United States. It intends to utilize Micropowder technology in its chemical composition and for the manufacture of rubber and elastomers that are used in tire plastic industries. ACI Global was founded in 1997 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED. It also provides VRDN-006 a preclinical program for autoimmune disease. In addition, the company offers VRDN-006 and VRDN-008 a preclinical program for autoimmune disease. The company was formerly known as Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2021.Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

