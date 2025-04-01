Virtu Financial LLC Invests $51,000 in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 824,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 307,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Douglas Elliman by 436.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,126,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 916,210 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 3,808,900.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 38,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOUG opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.56. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87.

Douglas Elliman Profile

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $243.32 million during the quarter.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

