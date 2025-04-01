Virtu Financial LLC Invests $53,000 in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Separately, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LGVN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Longeveron in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Longeveron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Longeveron in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Longeveron Price Performance

NASDAQ LGVN opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. Longeveron Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Longeveron Profile

(Free Report)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.