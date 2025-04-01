Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 16,613 TOYO Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TOYO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TOYO Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TOYO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Separately, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TOYO in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOYO Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ TOYO opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. TOYO Co., Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

TOYO Co Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of solar cells and modules. It is involved in integrating the upstream production of wafer and silicon, midstream production of solar cell, downstream production of photovoltaic (PV) modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain.

