Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 497,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,382 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $15,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

VTLE opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Vital Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $534.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.90 million. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,974 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $123,841.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,900.62. This trade represents a 12.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,335.88. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $448,742 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Vital Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

