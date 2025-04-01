Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,463 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.08% of Vitesse Energy worth $15,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTS. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vitesse Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on VTS shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Vitesse Energy stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $28.41.

Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. This is an increase from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 351.56%.

Insider Transactions at Vitesse Energy

In related news, CAO Mike Morella sold 8,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $217,336.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,304.35. This represents a 9.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Sabol sold 6,714 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $179,263.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,073.70. This trade represents a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

