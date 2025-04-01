Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,947 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.85, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.