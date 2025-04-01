Wedbush Forecasts Lower Earnings for Bicara Therapeutics

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bicara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bicara Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08).

BCAX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.01 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCAX opened at $13.03 on Monday. Bicara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Red Tree Management LLC bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,230,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

