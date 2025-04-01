What is Edison Inv. Res’ Forecast for PAAS FY2025 Earnings?

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a report released on Thursday, March 27th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Keen forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PAAS opened at $25.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.72 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.