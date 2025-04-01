What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for TPST Q1 Earnings?

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempest Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Tempest Therapeutics Price Performance

Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -1.83. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 47,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 134,209 shares during the period. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

