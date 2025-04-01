What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for MREO Q1 Earnings?

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mereo BioPharma Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mereo BioPharma Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mereo BioPharma Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

NASDAQ:MREO opened at $2.25 on Monday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $349.08 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,122,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776,697 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 9,599,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 5,097,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after acquiring an additional 696,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,377,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,117,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

