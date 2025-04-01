What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for JinkoSolar Q1 Earnings?

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JinkoSolar in a report released on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for JinkoSolar’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for JinkoSolar’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Glj Research cut their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $13.08 to $10.95 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded JinkoSolar from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $36.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.19.

NYSE:JKS opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $994.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after purchasing an additional 67,223 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,948,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,592.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 121,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 102,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,016 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

