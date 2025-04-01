What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for VirTra Q1 Earnings?

Get VirTra alerts:

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VirTra in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 28th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for VirTra’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VirTra’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on VirTra from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

VirTra Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of VTSI stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. VirTra has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 18.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in VirTra by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VirTra by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in VirTra during the third quarter worth $76,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in VirTra by 34.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VirTra in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 14.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

