What is William Blair’s Estimate for Tetra Tech Q4 Earnings?

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tetra Tech in a research report issued on Friday, March 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Tetra Tech’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s FY2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTEK. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.00. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 346.9% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

