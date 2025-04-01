What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for CLB Q1 Earnings?

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.24%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of CLB opened at $14.99 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $701.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 53,188 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

