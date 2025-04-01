What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Stratasys Q1 Earnings?

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stratasys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Stratasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stratasys’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Stratasys Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $702.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 782.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 91,510 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.