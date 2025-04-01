Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $50.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Winnebago Industries traded as low as $33.59 and last traded at $34.27, with a volume of 187165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In related news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,855.20. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 474,273 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,930.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 321,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 305,818 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 494.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 245,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,714,000 after purchasing an additional 173,274 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,242.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 181,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 168,055 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a market cap of $980.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is -206.06%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

