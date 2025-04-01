Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,049 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 49.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,724 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 624,469 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,078 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 41.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $406,974.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,905,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,197,974.75. The trade was a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,095.10. The trade was a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,700 shares of company stock worth $3,427,943 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.58.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.36.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

