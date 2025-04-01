Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,071 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 21,621 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 49.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,724 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 624,469 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,078 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WYNN

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Philip G. Satre bought 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 11,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.93 per share, for a total transaction of $974,571.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,118,000. The trade was a 0.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,700 shares of company stock worth $3,427,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.