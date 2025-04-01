Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for VMI

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Valmont Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.85. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $18.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $285.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.98. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $379.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,822,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 57.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after purchasing an additional 148,811 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 2,077.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 56,079 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $14,180,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 16.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,825,000 after buying an additional 34,772 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

