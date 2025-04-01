Zacks Research Comments on Delta Air Lines Q1 Earnings

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.62 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 17,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $1,241,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,212.12. This trade represents a 33.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $554,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,291.12. This trade represents a 29.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.